Who is Sam Brinton? 'Kink Activist' and Non-Binary Drag Queen Makes History as Top Biden Admin Official

Sam Brinton has become the first non-binary, gay drag queen to hold a federal government leadership position. Biden administration appointed Brinton as the deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the office of nuclear energy for the Department of Energy. Brinton uses the pronoun they/them.

Deputy assistant secretaries at Cabinet agencies are the kind of positions, which do not require Senate confirmation. Brinton has had an infamous history of promoting sexual kinks related to animal role-playing. In 2017, they gave a talk on 'kink exploration' at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Describing their personal experience with 'pup play,' domination, and 'safe choking,' Brinton talked about one of their fetishes involving tieing up their partner like a table and eating dinner on him while watching Star Trek.

Who is Sam Brinton?

Brinton, who has a Master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) noted in a LinkedIn post that they will be the 'first gender fluid person in federal government leadership,' before adding that they will be 'leading the effort to solve the nation's nuclear waste challenges' in this role. They also noted that this is an 'enormous challenge' but they are excited nonetheless.

Sam Brinton currently works as the director of global political strategy at Deep Isolation, a nuclear waste disposal company. In addition to that, they are associated with Trevor Project, a group that operates to bring down suicide rates in gay and transgender people.

An image posted by Twitter account Libs of Tiktok featuring Brinton in American flag heels and a sparkly dress standing beside three people role-playing as dogs drew flak on social media.

'Still not convinced America is not circling the drain?'

Social media largely opposed Sam Brinton's appointment in the nuclear energy waste department citing they 'lead around other gay men pretending to be dogs.' "Apart from overseeing US nuclear energy waste, they can also teach you how to abuse women, put young men into dog costumes and simulate bestiality," one person tweeted.

Others, however, supported their appointment on the basis of qualifications.