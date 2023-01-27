Who is Sam Altman? ChatGPT Maker Shares Concerns About Accidental Misuse of Artificial Intelligence

The maker of the much talked about ChatGPT, Sam Altman is having nightmares about an accidental misuse case of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot.

While acknowledging that it can help resolve deadlocks and improve all aspects of reality and let humans live their best lives, he thinks it's impossible to overstate the importance of AI safety and alignment work.

Altman's concerns follow experts caution that ChatGPT could be abused for purposes like carrying out scams, conducting cyberattacks, enabling plagiarism and spreading misinformation among others. "We adapted to calculators and changed what we tested for in math class, I imagine. This is a more extreme version of that, no doubt, but also the benefits of it are more exreme, as well," he said.

CEO of OpenAI

Sam Altman is the chief executive officer of OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research laboratory that has produced the viral AI chatbot â€“ ChatGPT. He is the president of Y Combinator (YC). He did computer science at Stanford University and received an honorary degree from the University of Waterloo in 2017.

The techno geek at the mere age of 19 co-founded and became the CEO of Loopt, a location-based social networking mobile application. The company shutdown in 2012 as it failed to gain traction. Altman, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1985 in a Jewish family, began his journey at Y Combinator in 2011 as a part-time partner and in 2014 he was named its president. The 37-year-old is also the chairman of two nuclear energy companies â€“ Helion and Oklo.

Altman co-founded Ok Cupid, a free online dating platform in 2011. This platform became very popular and was acquired in the same year by Match Group for $50 million. He is an investor in a number of companies like Pinterest, Zenefits, Airbnb, Reddit, Optimizely, Asana and FarmLogs among others.

No Guarantee Cheating Fully Detected

Altman said OpenAI will develop methods to help schools identify AI cheating. But he added that there is no guarantee cheating would be fully detected. "We're going to try to do something in the short-term, maybe some way to make it easier for schools to detect cheating in systems like ChatGPT. But honestly, some people may find a way to get around the detection."

The executive believes techs can only have a more positive impact on users. "Generative text, for example, is something we all need to adapt to. I think, we adapted the calculator and changed what we tested in math class. ChatGPT is undoubtedly the more extreme tech, but the benefits it brings are also greater."

Altman believes the world must adapt to the presence of artificial intelligence. "It's changing the world and we all have to learn to adapt."