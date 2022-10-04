Who is Roy Johnson? Homeless Man Who Killed Marist Student's Father Had Bomb Making Material in His Hotel Room

Roy Johnson, a 35-year-old homeless man who has been accused of killing the father of a Marist student, has a long criminal record. The victim, Paul Kutz, was fatally shot in the lobby of the local Courtyard Marriott in the town of Poughkeepsie.

Accused Was Staying in the Hotel

The Poughkeepsie Journal reported that the Kutz was visiting his child studying in an upstate Marist College during the family weekend on the school's campus. Johnson and another homeless man, Devin Taylor, were also staying in the same hotel where the shooting took place.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am after one of the suspects engaged in an argument with hotel employee in the lobby around over coffee. Following the heated argument multiple gunshots were fired both inside and outside the hotel, as per the outlet. In the mayhem, Kutz was fatally shot in the chest and torso with a .9-mm semi-automatic handgun. The victim was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. According to the complaint, Taylor was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, for having a loaded .223-caliber rifle with no serial number.

Bomb Making Material Found in Johnson's Room

The New York Post reported that the two accused were staying in the hotel. The investigators recovered bomb making manuals and materials in the suspects. As per the authorities it is not clear what the accused persons were trying to do with the material. The suspects had been smoking a PCP-like substance in their room before the shooting, the outlet reported.

Speaking to CBS Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said that the duo have no connection with the deceased. "Two individuals that are in custody are known to law enforcement, having no association with the parent of student that we are aware of, and we do not believe that it is affiliated or associated with activities at Marist," he said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Marist officials said, "This morning, authorities made us aware of the tragic, fatal shooting of a family member of a Marist student at a local hotel several miles from campus. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community."