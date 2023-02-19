Who is Ronny Jackson? Ex-White House Physician Says Biden Health Report is a Cover-Up, Asks Prez to Take Cognitive Test

A former former White House physician has hit out against the newly released health report on President Joe Biden, saying it was an attempt at covering up the president's health issues.

Ronny Jackson, who a physician and a former admiral in the US Navy, said the president's health card conceals more things than it reveals and asked for an end to the cover-up. Jackson, who is now Conservative Representative, asserted that Biden's health is in the decline and the president needs to pass a cognitive test to establish his mental health faculties. He questioned why there is no effort to assess the president's health on areas that matter.

Health in Decline

"The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job ... Yesterday's written physical exam report released by Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth," Jackson told Fox News.

Jackson, who worked at the White House as a physician to former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, directly called into question the medical report prepared by White House physician Kevin O'Connor that said Biden was fit to carry out the duties of the commander in chief.

Focus on Mental Health

"Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden's deteriorating mental health," Jackson said. "This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong â€” the cover-up needs to end," Jackson said.

During the 2020 campaign for the White House, Jackson had raised the issue of Biden's mental health, and demanded a cognitive analysis.

On Twitter, Jackson added that the latest health card on the president was a 'joke'. "Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!!" Jackson wrote.

Why no Cognitive Test?

Jackson also raised the point that former President Donald Trump had taken a cognitive test while in office. "Trump had one, why not him? Biden's ability to think and reason is GONE! He SHOULD NOT be President!!" he said.

Last week, White House physician Kevin O'Connor gave the president a full score on his physical health. "President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," O'Connor wrote in the report.

Right from the beginning of the presidency, gaffe-prone Biden had attracted criticism over his mental and physical abilities to function as the American commander in chief. Biden is already the oldest president in US history. If he were to run in 2024 and win, he would be 86 years old when hew ends his second term in office.

All through the last two years, the president's performance was under the scanner, and all his gaffes, verbal slip-ups, apparent memory mix-ups and cognitive failures were in sharp focus.

Biden's 2024 Presidential Bid

Until recently, Biden was not seen as nurturing a serious bid on presidency in 2024, but that scenario has changed. Earlier this month, Biden surprised political observers when he nearly announced his candidacy for the White House in 2024. Speaking at Democrat rally in Philadelphia, the president sought ought party cadres' approval for a second term race.

"Let me ask you a simple question: Are you with me?" Biden asked the cheering crowd, with supporters chanting 'four more years' and 'Go Joe'.

Meanwhile, a poll by Harvard CAPS-Harris sowed that some 57 percent of Americans harbor serious doubts about the president's mental fitness. A whopping 67 percent said they thought the president was too old to lead the country.