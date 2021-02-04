A Nebraska priest who said he performed exorcism at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege is facing calls for expulsion from his archdiocese. A YouTube video showed Rev. David Fulton talking about how he performed exorcism inside the government building to ward away Baphomet demon that was "dissolving the country."

Fulton was among thousands of demonstrators that barged in to the Capitol to protest the certification of Electoral College votes. Filmmaker Eddie Becker interviewed some rioters, including the Catholic priest, outside the building.

Fulton, who wore a clerical collar, told Becker he identified himself as a Roman Catholic. He held up a book titled Minor Exorcisms and Deliverance Prayers in Latin and in English and said: "Got this going. Got these exorcism prayers going, there's priests that're using them."

When asked whether he performed inside the Capitol, Fulton said: "Yes, I did." He explained that he watched exorcist Chad Ripperger's videos on YouTube. Last November, Ripperger claimed that Democrats were "possessed and in league with the devil."

Fulton also said that he was glad about the turnout of protesters at the building.

"It's good to see so many people who care about the country, concerned about the country, people who know about what's going on, the obvious steal," he explained. "And hopefully we'll be able to take this into our local communities and do something."

Fulton's comments came under fire from parishioners who called for his expulsion from the church. Deacon Tim McNeil, the chancellor for the Archdiocese of Omaha, said that Fulton was not a "trained exorcist" and that Omaha Archbishop George Lucas is "very upset" with Fulton. "Whether or not Fr. Fulton broke any laws, I condemn his participation in the event in the strongest terms," McNeil told the Omaha World-Herald.

Reiterating Lucas' comments, McNeil said: "He [Fulton] should not have been there dressed as a priest. It was a misuse of his priestly ministry."

The archdiocese reportedly said in statement that Fulton clarified he did not carry out an exorcism but "led others in prayer."

"Fr. Fulton has since clarified that, contrary to his YouTube interview, he did not attempt a formal exorcism, but led others in prayer," the statement said. "Fr. Fulton should not have claimed to have special and particular knowledge about demonic activity. The Rite of Exorcism may only be performed by a priest duly trained and appointed by his bishop."

Who is Rev. David Fulton?

Fulton is a pastor at St Michael's Catholic Church in Central City and St Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, Omaha. His bio on one of his former parishes stated that he was a part of the Omaha Archdiocese seminary program and was assigned to multiple parishes in Nebraska after being ordained in 2002. Apart from being the pastor at the two rural central Nebraska parishes, he is also the administrator of St. Peter in Clarks.

"As a priest, I am honored to celebrate the sacraments, especially the Mass, visiting the sick, teaching at school and I enjoy the variety of work in the priestly life," he said in his bio.