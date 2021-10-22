Who is Rachel Chen?

Rachel Chen: The eminent personality

A very famous quote "Whether I am meant to or not, I challenge assumptions about women. I do make some people uncomfortable, which I'm well aware of, but that's just part of coming to grips with what I believe is still one of the most important pieces of unfinished business in human historyâ€”empowering women to be able to stand up for themselves" by Hillary Clinton inspired many women to pursue their career. Soon there will be a time when we do not have to talk exclusively of women's stories, until then, an inspiring story remains an inspiring story and here we have one. The story of Rachel Chen.

Rachel Chen is a content creator, fashion and lifestyle influencer. She was born in the USA. She is very creative and she is very passionate about her work. She is Chicago's top fashion and lifestyle influencer. She loves to travel around the world. Rachel started traveling from a very young age. Her journey has been a big inspiration to all the people out there especially young females

Rachel gets encouragement from her passion to pursue a creative lifestyle. She has her own brand, which is named as "Vintagedolls". She has worked for some of the world's most recognizable brands. Her unique photos have been featured in advertisements but there was a time when she felt the deepest downfall in her career. She was confused whether she should keep continuing content creating or she should find a job. She has worked really hard to achieve the heights she is on.

Rachel wants to be the best content creator of Chicago. She wants to represent the Midwest because there are not many fashion and influencers in the Midwest. Her first achievement that motivated her to move forward in this field was her first 100k followers on Instagram, which made her realize that nothing is impossible and hard work pays off. Then, her first sponsored post gave her the confidence to continue content creating. She has also turned out to be a successful content creator and has gained a lovely and loyal audience.

Rachel lives her life to the fullest and encourages others to do the same. She tries to transform the meaning of the archaic definition of what people term as a millennial. Her achievements are often attributed to her carefree outlook towards life and her desire to follow her passion.