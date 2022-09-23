Who is Putin's Lookalike? Slawomir Sobala FEAR For His LIFE; Polish Man Warned To Grow Mustache, NOT LEAVE Home

A lookalike of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been warned to grow a mustache and not leave home. Slawomir Sobala has been warned for his own safety as people who have sympathies with Ukraine can actually target him.

The Polish man had made the second income impersonating as Russia's head but situations have changed now. Sobala has also noticed a shift in people's behavior toward him after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Slawomir Sobala Runs A Transport Company

"The war that Putin unleashed obviously affects my daily life. People often accost me in the street and tell me that I look like Putin. They also often tell me not to leave the house for safety reasons," he told the Daily Star.

Sobala Is Being Asked To Grow Beard And A Mustache

Highlighting that people have asked him to grow a beard and a mustache, Slawomir stated that his close ones now don't want to look at him like Putin.

Sobala Now Avoids Going In Public Places

While trying to not be in public places, he said that whenever he has to be in such places he tries to avoid it and attempts to not provoke the situation. Although, he underlined that despite being risky, he still works as an impersonator.

Sobala Fear For His Safety After Ukraine Invasion

"I do not participate in entertainment projects and private events. I believe that Putin's character is now poorly received and that is why I do not want to expose myself to dangerous situations," he told Star.

Sobala Received Offer From Film Producers

The transport company owner earlier never used to fear for his safety but now after the Ukraine invasion, he has to be very cautious. Slawomir received multiple offers from professional film producers and in near future, he could sign a contract.

His wife sometimes finds this job funny as they meet lookalikes of other leaders and enjoy it. But it's difficult also as during their holidays on the beach or public places people come towards him and say: 'Hey, hey you look like Putin, can I get a picture with you.'

