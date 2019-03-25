While Singapore is waiting for its next general election, which is expected to take place by 2021 April, Changi Airport Group (CAG) vice-president Poh Li San said that she will be entering to politics as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate.

San stated that she would be glad if she gets an opportunity to serve Sembawang residents at a deeper level. But, the 44-year-old told the media during the inaugural Women's Festival 2019 at Kampung Admiralty on Sunday, March 24 that it will be too early to tell whether she will be offered a chance to take part in the next election by the ruling party PAP.

"If there is an opportunity for me to serve residents at a deeper level, I will be most honoured to do so, and I will do my best as well. At this moment, it is still uncertain and is really... anybody's guess. Right now, I am focused on making sure that I do my job well, run my events well in Sembawang and contribute to the community," said San.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Amrin Amin, Vikram Nair, and Lim Wee Kiak attended the launch ceremony of Women's Festival 2019.

Later, minister Khaw posted about the festival on his Facebook page and wrote "Sembawang's Women's Festival celebrates our women and their critical contributions to families, societies and the country. They must first look after themselves, stay healthy and active and socially engaged. Then they can help 'prop up half of the sky', as Mao Zedong put it decades ago."

Who is Poh Li San:

San is related to aviation but as per 'A Vision for our Time,' the biography for RSAF publication, she is a 'Super Puma Pilot.' She joined air force as a female pilot and carried out several search and rescue operations. San was the first woman to serve as a full-time aide-de-camp to former President S R Nathan.

After the air force career, she joined Changi Airport Group. She was not only helped conceptualise Terminal 4 but also aided in the planning of Terminal 5.

Political career:

San joined PAP's Sembawang branch in 2018 October and featured in the social media accounts of Khaw Boon Wan and Vikram Nair. She is now the deputy chairman of Sembawang branch. San took her first step as a politician by attending assisting with Ong Ye Kung's Meet-the-People Sessions.

When San was asked by the media that whether there is a need to break the record of having consecutive male Sembawang MPs, she replied that there are many benefits to having a woman MP and added that "Women may be sensitive to certain issues that they feel uncomfortable to share with a male MP. Having a women's voice among the team will (help us) focus on more women-oriented issues."

She also told the media that the country has done well to uplift the agenda of gender equality. San added that the women in this country not only have good access to education and working opportunities, they also have taken reputed positions on leadership in business and government organizations.