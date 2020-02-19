In a lawsuit filed last week, at least 10 women accused millionaire fashion executive Peter Nygard of rape and sexual assault. Now, dozens of other women have come forward to accuse him of the same, along with over a 100 witnesses to back their claims.

Peter Nygard (77) accused of rape, sexual assault

In a class action lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, millionaire fashion executive Peter Nygard was accused of raping, assaulting and sodomizing a number of disadvantaged Bahamian teens. He lured young girls with money and lucrative modeling opportunities and told them they were attending "pamper parties". He then drugged them and engaged with them in depraved fetishes, New York Post reported.

Lawsuit mentions that Nygard had an inclination towards Coprophilia, which is an abnormal interest and pleasure derived from excrement. The lawsuit also accuses him of sex trafficking. Though complaints were filed earlier, as well, but he managed to evade punishment through "violence, intimidation, bribery, and payoffs", the suit mentions.

He specifically chose young women from disadvantaged backgrounds, as they would find it difficult to raise alarm over Nygard's dirty crimes.

More women come forward to accuse Peter Nygard

"We have received information from over 100 witnesses, including dozens of victims, who have come forward with additional evidence relating to alleged rape and sexual abuse", attorneys behind the lawsuit said on Tuesday (Feb. 18). "The brave women who have stepped forward thus far made the choice to hold Nygard responsible for his actions, regardless of his attempts to intimidate them into silence", said the statement.

Peter Nygard denies allegations

"The allegations are completely false, without foundation and are vigorously denied", Ken Frydman, Nygard's spokesperson said in a statement. These are "just the latest in a 10+ year string of attempts to try to destroy the reputation of a man through false statements". "Peter Nygard looks forward to fully exposing this scam and once and for all clearing his name", the statement further added, New York Post reported.