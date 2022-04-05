Who is Peter Neal? Naomi Biden's Fiancé Honed Political Skills Under Her Grandfather and Barack Obama

The announcement of President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden's wedding to her long-term boyfriend Peter Neal this November has created a buzz on social media.

Naomi Biden shared a tweet on Monday afternoon thanking her grandparents for promising to celebrate her wedding at the White House which resulted in a flood of messages on Twitter.

Social media followers are curious to know about Neal who was initially taken to be a commoner, which he is, not as is evident from various excerpts being shared on various social media platforms.

Born in 1993, Neal accomplished his college schooling at Jackson Gap Group College situated in his hometown and Burke Mountain Academy in Burke, Vermont. Later, Neal completed his Bachelor's Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication and majored in Political Communications from George Washington College.

Speculations Over Neal's Political Ambitions

People are referring to the reports carried in recent months wherein some important details of Neal have been shared. One such report published in Press Informant.com stated that Neal was an intern for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016 which he had termed "a wild, wild journey". Prior to this, he had also served as an intern at the White House during Barack Obama's tenure.

Presently studying for a law degree at the University of Pennsylvania, people are already speculating about the political ambitions of Neal.

It is also being stated that during his stint as an intern at the White House during Barack Obama's administration, Neal worked closely with Naomi's grandfather the then-Vice President Joe Biden. Neal must have come close to the family and Naomi as the two have been inseparable since 2018, when they first made their relationship public.

A tweet stated, "Peter Neal - an intern for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016 a campaign he called "a wild, wild journey." And before joining Clinton's team, Peter served a stint as an intern at the White House during Barack Obama's admin."

A Twitter user while replying to @EAlexander46 stated, "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months (2/2)."