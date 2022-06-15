Who Pepper-Sprayed Four Asian Women in Manhattan? NYPD Task Force Releases Picture of Perpetrator Who Abused Asian Women; Asked Them to Leave US

An elderly woman pepper-sprayed four Asian women on a Manhattan street in a hate crime incident. The Asian women were asked to "go back where you came from" and then pepper-sprayed in Manhattan.

The incident, which is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, took place at 14th St. and Ninth Ave. in the Meatpacking District.

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Releases Pictures

NYPD has released various photos and a video of the woman who carried out the assault.

"You're harassing me! Go back where you came from! Go back to your country!" screamed the woman, dressed in a blinding fuchsia and orange dress, large fuchsia scarf draped around her shoulders and large sunglasses, according to New York Post.

The Four Women

One of the victims Nicole Chung, 24, told the post they stopped on the corner to decide which way to go but suddenly a woman told them that they were harassing her.

The Asian women's group told her that they were figuring out which way to go but she continued, "'I know what you're trying to do, you're trying to harass me."

"I responded, 'We're not trying to bother you, but if you want us to move, you can ask nicely," said Chung.

One of Chung's friends started filming the incident with her cell phone but the woman took her phone and turned toward an unknown Asian man and said "Take your bitches back to where you all came from."

Then she pepper-sprayed the four women and fled north on Ninth Avenue.

Chung told The Post that when "she sprayed, "we were in a state of shock, like, 'What the hell just happened? She hit me in the eyes with the pepper spray, which started burning immediately. It felt like someone was pouring bleach in my eyes."