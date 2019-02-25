To those familiar with British Television, Olivia Colman will be a familiar face, but she was an actress who was known by her face and not by her name, like a plethora of brilliant character actors. But now the Broadchurch star is a recognized name in Hollywood.

Olivia Colman's performance in "The Favourite" won her the Oscar for best actress at the 91st Academy Awards.

So, here are a few unknown details about the actress.

It is known that Sarah Caroline Olivia Colman was born on 30 January 1974 and that she is the recipient of an Academy Award, four BAFTA Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Reportedly she is a graduate of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Apparently, Colman came to prominence for her work in television.

Apparently, she made her breakthrough as Sophie Chapman in the Channel 4 comedy series Peep Show (2003–2015) while her other comic roles in television include Green Wing (2004–2006), Beautiful People (2008–2009), Rev. (2010–2014), Twenty Twelve (2011–2012), and Fleabag (2016–present).

She dabbled in film and won critical acclaim for her performance in Paddy Considine's drama Tyrannosaur (2011). Apparently, Her other major film roles include PC Doris Thatcher in Hot Fuzz (2007), Carol Thatcher in The Iron Lady (2011), Queen Elizabeth in Hyde Park on Hudson (2012), Bethan Maguire in Locke (2013), Margaret Lea in The Thirteenth Tale (2013), and the Hotel Manager in Yorgos Lanthimos's The Lobster (2015).

Olivia Colman sure has taken Hollywood by storm by winning an Oscar. Olivia Colman's name won't soon be forgotten in Hollywood. Olivia Colman won big at the 91st Academy Awards and we wish her well.