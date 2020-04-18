The WHO is currently not sure whether the presence of the antibodies in the blood will give proper protection against the reinfection with the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, top emergencies expert Mike Ryan stated a briefing on Friday.

Not enough evidence of herd immunity

The expert also mentioned that even if the antibodies were effective still there was not much sign that huge numbers of people had developed them and were starting to offer 'herd immunity' for the broader population.

"A lot of preliminary information coming to us right now would suggest quite a low percentage of the population have seroconverted (to produce antibodies)," he said. "The expectation that ... the majority in society may have developed antibodies, the general evidence is pointing against that, so it may not solve the problem of governments."

(With agency inputs)