Who is Noelle Dunphy? Former Aide Accuses Rudy Giuliani of Forced Oral Sex During Phone Calls With Trump, Selling Pardons for$ 2 Million

Rudy Giuliani, the former lawyer of Donald Trump, has been accused of forcing a former aide to perform oral sex on him while he was on call with the ex US President. The graphic revelations were made by Noelle Dunphy in a 70-page complaint filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday.

Apart from accusing Giuliani of sexual harassment, Dunphy claimed that the former New York Mayor had hired her for "business development work" in 2019. However, she was not paid the promised amount and was fired two years later in 2021. The lawsuit is seeking $10 million in damages.

Giuliani Felt Like Bill Clinton While Demanding Oral Sex

The Daily Beast reported that the complaint states that Giuliani asked Dunphy to work from his apartment and "made clear that satisfying his sexual demands" was part of her job. "Giuliani often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her," the complainant stated in the complaint.

The suit further revealed that apart from forcing his former aide to perform oral sex on him, Giuliani asked Dunphy to do the same as he attended phone calls on speaker phone from his clients and friends, including Trump. The outlet reported that the former Trump lawyer allegedly told Dunphy that he "enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him "feel like Bill Clinton."

The complaint also stated that apart from forcing Dunphy to watch BDSM scenes, Giuliani used abusive language for her during their sexual escapades. "During sex, he called her a 'cu*t,' a 'bi*ch,' and 'Rudy's slut,' and discussed his interest in "BDSM' with her," it read.

Giuliani Claimed to Sell Pardons For $2 Million

Alleging that Giuliani "took Viagra constantly" the complainant said that he would "point to his erect penis, and tell Dunphy that he could not do any work until 'you take care of this.'" In one of the texts shared in the complaint, Giuliani wrote "I am dreaming about you," "you're mine," and "Nobody will ever have you now."

In yet another scandalous allegation, Dunphy revealed that Giuliani claimed to be having "immunity" and selling pardons for $2 million. "He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through "'the normal channels' of the Office of the Pardon Attorney because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act," the complaint stated.