Who Is Nathan Chasing Horse? 'Dances With Wolves' Star Who Runs Cult 'The Circle' Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Young Native American Girls

Las Vegas Police have arrested a 46-year-old actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 'Dances With Wolves' on accusations of running a cult that sexually abused young indigenous girls spanning two decades. Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by the name of Nathan Chasing Horse, was arrested from his Las Vegas home on Tuesday.

The former actor who played Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning film allegedly turned into a cult leader and is accused of abusing "young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades," according to The Associated Press. Horse is suspected of being the leader of a cult known as The Circle.

Sexual Predator

Police have identified at least six alleged victims who were sexually abused by Chasing Horse in the garb of a cult leader dating to the early 2000s. He was arrested in the afternoon of Tuesday near the North Las Vegas home which he reportedly shares with his five wives.

According to DailyMail.com, SWAT officers were seen outside the two-story house as detectives investigated the premises in the evening.

Chasing Horse developed a reputation among Native American tribes across the United States and Canada as a so-called medicine man who led spiritual gatherings and healing ceremonies. He is best known for his performance as the young Sioux tribe member in the hugely successful 1990 film.

Police said he also abused young Native American girls, some as young as 13, using his position.

Chasing Horse's arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation that started in October 2022 after police got a tip. According to a 50-page search warrant acquired by AP, Chasing Horse is believed to be the head of a cult called The Circle.

The paper indicates that Las Vegas police have located sexual charges against Chasing Horse dating back to the early 2000s in several states, including Montana, South Dakota, and Nevada, where he has lived for nearly 10 years, and have identified at least six claimed victims.

As of Tuesday night, there was no attorney listed in court documents for Chasing Horse who could speak for him.

Dark Past

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, which is one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation. His first movie was 'Dances With Wolves', and he later starred in four television movies that include the likes of 'Into the West' and 'Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.'

The warrant states that he was expelled from the Poplar, Montana-based Fort Peck Reservation in 2018 on accusations of human trafficking. "Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions," according to the warrant.

Chasing Hose quit acting and became a cult leader. His devotees referred to him as "Medicine Man" or "Holy Person" and thought he was able to interact with spiritual creatures.

His arrest is related to offenses that are allegedly committed in Clark County, Nevada, although information about crimes recorded abroad is included in the warrant. They include child abuse, sexual assault on a minor under 16, and sex trafficking.

According to the warrant, some of the accused victims were as young as 13.

One of Chasing Horse's brides supposedly was given to him as a "gift" at the age of 15, while another allegedly married him at the age of 16.

Another accusation against Chasing Horse is that he recorded sexual assaults and set up intercourse with the victims for other men who paid him, reportedly.