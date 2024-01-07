Who Is Nadia Marcinkova? Model-Turned-Pilot of Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express Who Invoked Fifth 42 Times Hasn't Been Seen Since Document Reveal

The blonde bombshell, who took the Fifth 42 times during a deposition linked to Jeffrey Epstein, hasn't been seen at her Upper East Side home for days. A neighborhood source told the New York Post that Nadia Marcinko, ne Nadia Marcinkova, hasn't been absent from public view since the time the first set of court documents related to Epstein was made public.

During the deposition on April 13, 2010, Marcinkova exercised her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, responding with this right to every question present in the partially revealed transcript. The deposition was unsealed on Friday. However, in a mysterious turn of events, Marcinkova appears to have gone missing now.

Where Is Nadia Marcinkova?

"I haven't seen her in three days," the source told the NY Post. The former model-turned-pilot, once identified as "Global Girl," stands out as one of the most enigmatic and elusive figures in the Epstein saga.

Epstein allegedly referred to her as his "sex slave," and she spent considerable time by his side, including traveling on his private plane known as "The Lolita Express," because of the numerous young girls he reportedly transported on the aircraft, as indicated by various reports and court documents.

It has never been definitively established whether Marcinkova served as his pilot after obtaining FAA certification as a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

Accusations have been levied against Marcinkova, alleging involvement in the sexual abuse of young girls and procuring victims for Epstein.

However, Marcinkova's legal representation has consistently denied these claims, claiming that she herself was a victim. Despite never facing charges, Marcinko was granted immunity from prosecution in 2008 as part of Epstein's non-prosecution agreement with Florida authorities.

Marcinkova remained loyal, visiting him at least 90 times during his incarceration in a Florida jail.

Always a Mystery Woman

In a video from 2017, she is seen playing a prank on a flight instructor at a Palm Springs airport. Marcinkova pretends to be a nerdy aviation student, complete with pigtails and a pink teddy bear, before surprising the instructor with her impressive aerial acrobatics skills during the flight, executing loops and swoops high above the desert.

The video captures the moment when, upon landing, Marcinkova transforms her appearance, shaking her hair out of pigtails and adopting a high-fashion model look.

Marcinkova began her career the real estate industry before transitioning to aviation. She currently serves as the CEO of Aviloop, a business that Wired magazine described as a "supremely odd aviation branding business."

Notably, the address for Aviloop LLC matches Marcinkova's present home on East 66th Street. It's worth mentioning that this building has been owned for a considerable time by Mark Epstein, the real estate developer brother of Jeffrey Epstein.

Marcinkova's testimony, marked by numerous invocations of her right against self-incrimination, was unveiled on Friday.

The revelation came as part of extensive document releases from a settled 2015 defamation case filed by accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein's associate and is now a convicted sex trafficker at the age of 61.