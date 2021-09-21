Who is the Mystery Woman Found on Croatian Island? Speculations Rife on Social Media

A mystery woman with perfect English was found injured on September 12 on the island of Krk in northern Croatia. She doesn't know her name or how she got on a remote rocky island.

The woman, thought to be in her 60s, was spotted by a fisherman while she was on jagged rocks on the isle of Krk, Croatia. She had suffered cuts to her face and told authorities she had no idea how she had got there, The Sun reports.

The fisherman was unable to reach her for fear of getting stranded on the rocks. He contacted police and she was eventually rescued by a team of 14 people, reported The Times.

Enigma Continues

She was crying while sitting on rocks when found, according to Croatian newspaper 24sata.

According to The Evening Standard, a local resident told the newspaper: "It's weird that she was looking in the area at all. It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay with terribly sharp rocks, literally razors that cut the rubber on your shoes.

They added: "There is no life or animals except maybe wild boars or bears which know how to swim to here in search of food, but this is rare because there is no food, nothing.

"A woman that age certainly could not swim that distance, it needs exceptional strength."

No Passport, Papers or Phone

A local force has appealed to the public for information about the woman, in order to try and work out her identity.

Officials said she had no passport, papers or phone. She was so weak that she was unable to drink water unaided. She is being treated in hospital in Rijeka on the Croatian mainland, reported Guardian.

She was described as being 5ft 4in with shoulder-length hair, and survived 'several nights' in an area where bears are known to prowl.

AI To Identify the Woman

Krk Island Police have reportedly been speaking with international AI experts about running her picture through global databases in the hopes of finding a match.

Investigators are also hoping to identify the mystery woman using open source social media, reported The Independent. Her accent varies between "professional English" and "Eastern European," making it difficult to determine her nationality.

