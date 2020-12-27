Michelle Swing, a 29-year-old mother of two from Los Angeles is in the uneasy focus following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. It has emerged that the bombing suspect, Anthony Quinn Warner, had gifted two houses to her.

Warner gave a $160,000 house in November 2020 for free to Michelle Swing, who is a resident of South Flower Street in Los Angeles. The ownership of another house had already been transferred to her by Warner in the previous year.

According to county records, Warner signed his property away--100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch, Tennessee--to the woman, whose signature does not appear on the November 25 transfer document. Swing said that she knew nothing about the property transfer. The year before, Warner had transferred his 3724 Bakertown Road property to the same woman.

"In the state of Tennessee, you can deed the property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything. I didn't even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that's about all I can say," said Swing.

FBI investigated the $160,000 property on Saturday, while the federal agents were hunting for the white RV driver behind the blast outside Nashville's AT&T building. Video footage prior to the explosion revealed that the vehicle was driven to the location and parked outside the building. Images obtained by the investigators also revealed the presence of the same RV outside the property given to Swing.

However, it is still not clear whether the woman had ever met Warner or had family links to him, as she refused to talk to the media regarding their connection. "I've been told to direct everything else to FBI," she said.

Who Is Michelle Swing?

The 29-year-old unmarried woman previously lived in San Francisco, California, Champaign, Illinois, and in Nashville, Tennessee. She attended Knoxville Catholic High School between 2005 and 2008 and went to the College of Business Administration of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville between 2008 and 2012 where she earned her bachelor's degree in marketing and international business.

From 2010 to 2012, Swing worked as a business development and support specialist at Dataflow Enterprises Inc. in Knoxville and worked as a marketing coordinator at AC Entertainment in Knoxville for one year. She also worked as a senior project manager at Vendini in San Francisco, California, between November 2012 to February 2016.

Swing was a partnership and business development manager at StubHub in San Francisco from February 2016 to September 2018. Later, in October 2018 she started working as the artist development director at AEG Presents in Los Angeles.