A former military man who calls himself '100% ANTIFA' and said that he is ready for 'war' is currently being investigated for the death of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. Danielson got killed when he came to Portland along with Trump supporters who flooded the city on Saturday, as per reports.

Michael Reinoehl was identified partly due to a neck tattoo and also by a call from his estranged sister who recognized him in the clip and the photos of the deadly attack, as per The Oregonian. His sister was the first person who got alerted after a threatening call on Sunday. "We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots from the shooting," she stated.

Michael Reinoehl Is Estranged From Family

Reinoehl is the father of a daughter and a son. He used to regularly post about the Black Lives Matter and the protests on his social media account. He is estranged from his family after stealing money from his parents, his sister said.

"On the one hand, this whole thing surprises the daylights out of us, because we always thought he is a lot of bark, not a lot of bite. But he's also been very impulsive and irrational. Violence begets violence and hatred begets hatred. This is not the solution. My heart goes out to the victim. It always has, before I even knew my brother was involved," Reinoehl's sister claimed. The man has been writing many posts on social media fr quite a long time. In June he wrote, "Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight."

"I am 100 % ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!" he said, insisting he would not "run" from violence. It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties," he posted.

The man also claimed to have been hit by a rubber bullet as he was working as security at protests. He was also cited at a July 5 protest on accusations of carrying a loaded gun in public, resisting arrest, and interfering with police.