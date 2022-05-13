Who is Matthew Dominguez? California Cop Arrested for Allegedly Masturbating While Attending a Domestic Call

San Jose police officer Matthew Dominguez was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a family while attending a domestic disturbance call.

Reportedly, Dominguez touched himself in front of two females of the family, thereafter exposed himself to the mother. The females were terrified and ran into other rooms to seek help of the male members present in the house.

Dominguez was on a home call to look into the violent behavior of a mentally ill family member. He sent his colleagues out of the room to look for the mentally ill person when he exposed himself.

The cop's behavior has created an uproar on various social media platforms as the followers are demanding "a stringent action" against the erring cop. Dominguez has been working in the police department for four years and no such complaint has surfaced against him in the past.

Cop Should be Treated for Mental Sickness

A cross section of social media followers have even stated that the government needs to emphasize upon the counselling sessions of the cops in wake of increasing incidents of crime committed by the law enforcers.

The social media followers have shared the action being initiated by the police department against Dominguez that pointed towards the possibility of a year-long imprisonment and a 10- year placement on the list of sexual offenders.

A faction of social media followers strongly believe that Dominguez needs to undergo "psychiatric" evaluation and should be treated for mental sickness. This kind of behavior from a cop is not normal.

According to a report published by the New York Post, the officer concerned has been slapped with the charges of indecent exposure and that the investigation is on.

"San Jose police officer was arrested and charged after he allegedly was caught masturbating in a family's home while he responding to a call. Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, could face a year in jail and be placed on the sexual offender list for a decade," wrote a twitter user.

Another twitter user took a jibe at the cop adding, "I'm sure when officer Dominguez of San Jose was masturbating in that person's home he just wanted to be Chuck Vaughn, the best damn sex detective in history. I wonder if the police chief shook his hand on the way out?"

