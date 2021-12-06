Who is Matt Walsh? Johnny The Walrus Tops LGBTQ Best Seller Chart

If you have listened to The Matt Walsh Show, you know who Matt Walsh is. His book "Johnny The Walrus' 'is now trending at the number one spot on Amazon's LGBTQ+ bestsellers chart. "I now have the number one LGBT book in the country. Any further criticism of me or my book is now homophobic. Checkmate", writes the LGBTQ's best-selling author on his Twitter account. As and when the book was out online, tons of reviews flooded on Amazon about this gem of a book.

The book proclaims the identity struggles people face while growing up and how people perceive gender transitions. In the book, Johnny depicts himself as two different characters: the little boy with a big imagination and a pretending personality named walrus. Matt Walsh even changed his Twitter handle to Bestselling LGBT Author Matt Walsh to promote his book and share his success with the world.

The whole book narrates a tale about how his mother learnt about the changes in Johnny. The author called his latest book a "magnum opus" and also stated that it's the finest piece of literature he has ever written so far. Johnny even dressed up like a flippered marine mammal, walrus, by putting on wooden spoons and striped tube socks. Woefully, for Walsh's mother, raising him was like total confusion.

His mother even took Walsh to the doctor to talk about various unhealthy processes concerning the transition. After being criticized on social media, Walsh's mother, in one way or the other, believed the impression of her son's manifestation. "We've completely lost sight of the mentality of a child and that children live in a world where there's not firm distinctions between fantasy and reality, where they quite literally don't understand the difference between what is real and what's not real," stated Johnny Walsh in an interview with the Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Johnny The Walrus book came out victorious post the event held at Saint Louis University. Many people gathered at Saint Louis, organized a protest with placards, and showed adverse reactions towards his speech. "Conservative speakers have visited our campus previously without issue. Political discourse is valuable and arguably necessary to our college education. But Matt Walsh is not simply a conservative speaker. He is a threat to women, the LGBTQIA+ community, and racial minorities on campus. His Twitter is one example of his dangerous persona", said in a petition that was started by Quin Rich.

The petition further said, "The lasting impact of his talk will create further divide in the SLU community. For women, racial minorities, and the LGBTQIA+ community, his words may instill further fear: fear of participating in a classroom with his supporters, fear of expressing identity at a school that supports these beliefs, and so much more."

The petition concluded by saying, "This is not about politics. This is about safety. We urge you to protect the SLU community by not allowing Matt Walsh to speak on campus." Despite Walsh's book reaching the no.1 spot in the LGBTQ bestseller chart, some people have admonished rebuttals, urging the e-commerce site to remove the book from the platform.