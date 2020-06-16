President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump is all set to publish a tell-all-book detailing "harrowing and salacious" tales about the Trump family. The book titled, 'Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man' will hit the shelves this summer. Mary is the daughter of the president's elder brother Fred Trump Jr.

One of the most explosive revelations in the book is how Mary supplied the New York Times with confidential documents on Trump's taxes. The Pulitzer Prize-winning piece claimed that Trump was involved in fraudulent tax schemes and received more than $400 million in today's money from his father's real estate empire.

The bitter feud between them goes back to at least two decades. In 2000, Mary and her brother Fred Trump III sued Trump and his other siblings over money left to them by the estate of Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump Sr. Mary and Fred III are children of Fred Trump Jr., Trump's older brother, who died in 1981 aged 42. He struggled with alcoholism and died of a heart attack, linked to his heavy drinking.

Back in the 2000s, Mary and Fred III claimed that their grandfather Fred Trump Sr. was suffering from dementia in 1991 and Trump and his siblings acquired his will through "fraud and undue influence", New York Daily News reported. Mary said then that her aunts and uncles should be ashamed of themselves and that given her family, " it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money".

Soon after the lawsuit, the medical insurance provided by the Trump company to pay for Fred III's toddler William was revoked. William suffered from cerebral palsy and a rare neurological disorder that caused violent seizures.

Not Happy With Trump's Election

Although Mary had been away from the spotlight since then, she tweeted in 2016 to express her displeasure on her uncle's election. She called it the "worst nightmare" of her life. In another tweet, she hailed Hillary Clinton, her uncle's rival, as "an extraordinary human being and public servant".

Who is Mary Trump?

Born in May 1965 as Mary Lea Trump, she lives in Long Island, New York, People reported. She earned a bachelor's in English Literature from Tufts University, Massachusetts, and went on to pursue a Master's in the same subject from Columbia University. She has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Adelphi University, New York. She is a professional life coach and in 2012, founded a New-York based company, the Trump Coaching Group.

Her tell-all memoir on the Trump family is set to be published on July 28, Simon & Schuster announced on Monday. This is just a month before the Republican National Convention (August 24-27), when Trump will accept the party's nomination for his re-election bid in November elections.