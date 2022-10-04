Who is Marina Ovsyannikova? Russian TV News Producer Who was Awaiting Trial Escapes From House Arrest

Marina Ovsyannikova, a noted Russian TV news producer who was about to face trial for openly condemning Ukraine invasion, has outsmarted Russian intelligence by escaping from house arrest and disappearing with her 11-year-old daughter.

The Russian Interior Ministry, while sharing the above information on Monday stated that Ovsyannikova, 44, has been placed on the country's fugitive list.

This clearly indicates the probability of Ovsyannikova having left the country and getting refuge in some other country.

Did Putin Detractors Help Ovsyannikova Escape from Russia?

A report published by The Daily Beast stated that Ovsyannikova's ex-husband is working with a state media outlet and has been involved in a custody dispute with her. He was a first one to report about her disappearance to Moscow authorities.

Ovsyannikova had grabbed the attention of the media and people across the world in March as she daringly walked out in front of studio cameras during a news broadcast and held an 'anti-war' placard.

It is noteworthy that this fiery journalist was fined twice for the offense and was placed under two months' house arrest in August. She faces a potential 10-year prison sentence if found guilty.

It is pertinent to refer to a draconian law signed by president Vladimir Putin which imposes a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military, in effect criminalizing any public criticism of the war.

According to a report published by The Guardian, Ovsyannikova in her ongoing protest against Russia's war on Ukraine was charged in August with spreading false information about the Russian army for holding up a poster that read "Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists" during a solo protest on the Moskva River embankment opposite the Kremlin.

The ongoing speculations on social media state that Ovsyannikova must have been helped by some Putin detractors who helped her in fleeing the country.

Also, the journalist has been dubbed as a "hero" for raising her voice against the war and war crimes. There are many Russian journalist who have fled their country after being subjected to oppression for criticizing war on Ukraine.