At least 5 people have been shot outside a restaurant and Lounge in Inwood neighbourhood in upper Manhattan. The authorities said that a group of people was walking on the street when another man came and opened gunfire. The incident took place at around 4 A.M. on Monday near 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in Inwood.

Police officers in the area also said that a group of men got into a 'strong discussion,' which later turned violent. The officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the spot, returning fire and hitting the suspected shooter, who was rushed to Harlem Hospital for surgery.

Two other victims injured during the incident have also been transferred to the same hospital and the other two walked to the nearby Allen Pavilion Hospital for immediate first aid and treatment.

The NYPD is yet to figure out if the people were the intended targets of the shooter or related to a gang.

The suspect is currently in police custody and no officials have been injured during the horrifying incident. Officers also revealed that the four victims did not face any life-threatening issues.

NYPD shares details of the Inwood Shooting Incident

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera and the exclusive footage has been obtained by PIX11, which shows the immediate aftermath after the shooting took place. Authorities from NYPD are looking for the other suspects in the shooting incident.

During a press conference, authorities revealed that the details are a result of preliminary investigation and they are investigating the case further.

[This is a developing story; more information is awaited]