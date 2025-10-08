Who Is Makaela Caldwell Hodgins? Randolph County Teacher and Cheer Coach Indicted for Having Sexual Encounter with Male Student

A married high school teacher and cheerleading coach has been indicted by an Alabama grand jury for reportedly having sex with a male student, officials said. Makaela Caldwell Hodgins, 32, a mother of two, was taken into custody, and her bond was set at $30,000, according to court documents obtained by 1819news.com.

Court records allege that Hodgins, a Woodland, Alabama, teacher, had a sexual relationship with a male student younger than 19. However, the victim's exact age was not mentioned. Hodgins has reportedly entered a not guilty plea, but details about her next court date have not yet been released, according to 1819News. The sexual predator is currently in prison.

Preying on Her Student

It is not clear how the teacher met the student and how many times she had sex with the student. A school Facebook post shared that Hodgins began working as the cheer coach at Randolph County High School in Wedowee, Alabama, in 2022.

The post mentioned that Hodgins was raised in Randolph County, where she developed deep community ties and proudly spent six years cheering for Woodland, reflecting her long-standing connection to the area.

It also mentioned that she earned her Master's degree in Education from the University of West Alabama in May 2022.

According to the post, Hodgins is married to her college sweetheart, and together they share two beautiful children, portraying her as a devoted wife and loving mother deeply rooted in her community.

Nothing Like a Teacher

"She has been involved in many aspects of coaching cheer for the past ten years through judging try-outs, conducting cheer camps, and choreographing routines," the post stated.

Neither the Randolph County Sheriff's Office nor Randolph County High School immediately responded to requests for comment, leaving questions about the investigation and the school's response still unanswered at this time.