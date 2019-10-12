Just two months after splitting with his wife Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth was photographed holding hands with "Dynasty" star Maddison Brown. The spotting comes just a day after Miley shared a photo cuddling up to her new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

On Thursday, Liam was photographed in New York City walking close to someone looking very similar to Miley. The two held hands while strolling down the street in the West Village. Initial photographs that surfaced online did not make it clear as to who the woman was. Later, it was revealed that the woman was Australian actress Maddison. The star was seen wearing jeans and a button-down shirt along with black booties.

In another image, Liam was seen with Maddison having dinner at Sant Ambroeus.

Maddison has admired Liam for a while, and the actress told in an appearance on the Zach Sang Show in June that she would be too "insecure" to marry a Hemsworth brother.

During her interview, Maddison was very vocal about her interest in Liam.

This comes just as Miley, on Wednesday, revealed on her Instagram story that she returned home from the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery. One of the posts also showed her 22-year-old boyfriend by her side in a sweet selfie. Cody later shared an update to his own Instagram story, first with a selfie of the couple and later a solo picture of Miley wearing a sweatshirt.

Recently, Miley and Cody have been spending lots of time together. The duo was also seen having a "make-out session" at eatery Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer went through back-to-back breakups, first with her husband and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she dated after ending her seven-month marriage.

Miley and Liam dated on-again, off-again for ten years before tying the knot in December 2018. They announced their split in August, following which the singer was quick with her dating scenes.