Lindsey Boylan, a former advisor to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said he sexually harassed her "for years" during her three-year tenure under his administration. Boylan made the allegations on Twitter on Sunday detailing her experience at the workplace.

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched," Boylan tweeted. "I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?"

Boylan also alleged that "some men" like Cuomo abused their power and that she had "no interest in talking" about the issue further.

"Not knowing what to expect what's the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one," she tweeted. "And I know I am not the only woman."

Boylan continued: "I'm angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently."

Who is Lindsey Boylan?

Boylan is a Democrat running for Manhattan borough president. According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned MBA degree from Columbia Business School. She completed her Bachelor of Arts degrees in political theory and history from Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

The 36-year-old worked under the Cuomo administration from March 2015 and October 2018. Earlier this month, she said the governor's workplace had the "most toxic team environment."

"If people weren't deathly afraid of him, they'd be saying the same thing and you'd already know the stories," she tweeted on Dec. 4. 'Don't be surprised that it's the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you're not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting."