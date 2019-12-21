Days after Caroline Flack announced her exit as a host of Love Island, Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore was announced as the new host of the reality TV show for its winter series. The show is produced by ITV who confirmed the news on Friday (December 20, 2019).

The new series is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and is scheduled to be aired on January 12. Whitmore will be presenting both the main show and the post-episode analysis show Love Island: Aftersun.

Why did Flack bow out of the show?

The 40-year-old Caroline Flack was forced to step down from the show after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her much younger boyfriend at her home in London on December 13.

Publicly announcing her decision to step down as the host of the reality show, Flack posted on her Instagram account, "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regard to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6."

Whitmore is excited to be the new face of Love Island

In a statement issued soon after the network's announcement, Whitmore expressed her excitement to be part of the show. "To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show," she said.

"I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role," said Whitmore who had previously hosted 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!"

Who is Laura Whitmore?

In 2016, Whitmore participated in Strictly Come Dancing, a British celebrity ballroom dancing competition. Interestingly, Whitmore's boyfriend, Iain Stirling, has been part of the reality show team since 2015.

The 32-year-old comedian has been providing voiceover to the show. The Scottish comedian was quick to announce her arrival on the show with a joke; "The new #loveisland host seems nice. I wonder if she's single..."