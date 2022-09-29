Who is Kyla Galer? Florida Reporter Covers Her Mic with a Condom While Covering Hurricane Ian

NBC's Florida reporter Kyla Galer covered her mic with a condom while covering Hurrican Ian. The reporter has gone viral on social media for using a latex condom to protect her microphone.

Braving the storm and providing the on-ground report on the devastation, evacuation, rescue and search operations, Galer in order to protect her most important gear, covered it with a condom. Initially, the viewers were unable to make out as to what exactly was this protective cover with which Galer had covered her mic.

When questioned about the same, Galer finally answered to the queries on social media admitting to the fact that it was a condom. While defending her actions, the reporter stated that she could not let her mic get wet as it would have become dysfunctional thereby hampering her reporting.

Ever since, the social media platforms are buzzing with activity.

Why Didn't Kyla Galer User Something Else to Protect her Microphone? Social Media Questions

A report published by Complex.com referred to Galer's answer to the queries of the viewers adding. "A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone ... It is what you think it is. It's a condom. It helps protect the gear. We can't get these mics wet. There's a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we gotta do what we gotta do, and that is put a condom on the microphone," she said. Fellow Fort Meyers reporter Jeff Butera shared a close-up of Galer's mic and defended the method, the report stated further.

Some of the social media followers asked Galer that why didn't she use something else to protect her mic. There must have been an alternative added the followers.

A Twitter user wrote, "FORT MYERS FLORIDA REPORTER KYLA GALER EXPLAINS WHY SHE PLACED CONDOM OVER HER MICROPHONE DURING #HURRICANEIAN COVERAGE. #wbbhtv #kylagaler #hurricaneian #weathercloud #weather #hurricane #florida #condom @kylagaler."

Expressing disbelief, another Twitter user shared, "NO WAY! WBBH-TV reporter Kyla Galer protecting her microphone with a condom during Hurricane Ian coverage."