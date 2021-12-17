Who killed Tania Mendoza? Mexican Actress Shot Dead While Waiting for her 11-Year-Old Son

A Mexican actress and singer was fatally shot in broad daylight in Morelos, Mexico on Tuesday, December 14. Tania Mendoza was waiting for her 11-year-old outside a Football academy in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when she was shot by armed assassins who arrived on a motorbike. According to The Sun, the suspects who shot the actress are said to be two in number. One of the armed suspects fired multiple shots at the actress before escaping with his partner on the motorbike.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene of the shooting to find Tania with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police launched a manhunt for the shooters after the incident but couldn't get a hold of them. The Attorney General's Office told the news agency, Efe that Tania's murder is being investigated as femicide.

Tania Mendoza, 42, came into the spotlight after her stint as the lead character in the 2005 film La Mera Reyna del Sur. She has even appeared frequently in numerous soap operas. In recent times, however, the actress was more focused on her singing and recorded no less than five albums.

Kidnapping

This is not the first time the Mexican actress was attacked. She was abducted along with her husband and son in 2010 by three masked men. Her son was six months old at the time. The couple was kidnapped from their car wash business and were taken to a safe house. Tania and her husband were beaten before being released hours later. Several days after the incident, the kidnappers tried to extort her, demanding that she move from the state of Morelos. It is not clear, however, who was behind the kidnapping.

Death threats

The actress, since then, had reported several death threats made to her to the Morelos State Attorney General's Office. Police have not identified the suspects behind Tania's shooting. A motive for murder is also not established at the moment. No further details about the incident are known at the moment.

Police have not confirmed if the actress' 11-year-old was harmed in the incident. No statement has been released by Tania's family on her death yet.