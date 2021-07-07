Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, was fatally shot in broad daylight on Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington, police have confirmed. He was 19 years old.

Police responded on Monday after an emergency call and found a young man with a gunshot wound. They didn't say where the unidentified victim was shot but confirmed he was taken to the hospital, where he died, Delaware Online reported. Later on Tuesday they identified the teen as Swavy and that he was fatally gunned down in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington.

Shocking Death

Police have launched an investigation into the gruesome murder. "The victim in this incident has been identified as Matima Miller," according to the Wilmington Police Department report. "This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible."

Damaury Mikula, one of Swavy's closest friends, also confirmed that he died on Monday in an emotional video posted on Monday night, according to HITC. "Yeah, my friend Swavy, man — he got shot," Mikula revealed, wiping tears from his eyes with his red T-shirt. "All he did was make videos — vids, vids, vids, going up, up, up, up."

The details behind the shooting are unclear with an investigation underway. It is not known if someone else was responsible for Swavy's death or what exactly happened in the shooting.

An official statement from his family has not yet been released.

Gone Too Soon

Miller had more than 2.3 million followers on TikTok, where his username was @babyface.s. However, he was more popular to his friends and fans by his nickname, Swavy. The TikTok star regularly posted dancing videos, paintball sessions, memes and comedy bits, accumulating nearly 100 million likes on the platform as of Tuesday morning.

He also commanded a huge fan base on Instagram @oneway.swavy, with another 401,000 followers.

Meanwhile, friends of Miller took to social media to mourn the presumed death of the young star. Appearing to struggle for words, YouTuber Mikula eventually said: "Seeing him get taken out. Don't make me say this, bro. It don't make no sense."

Breaking down in tears, Mikula concluded: "I love you, my n***a. Dead ass, bro. I know you can't hear in the real world right now but you're up there looking down. I'm about to go hard for you, bro ... You were so innocent."

One fan posted to Twitter: "Rip Swavy I ain't even know u buh I know u changed peoples lives by making them smile and I'm sorry this happened to u."

Police have launched an investigation but is yet to make any arrests even after 24 hours and is now seeking help from public.