Who Killed Kevin Smith? Jamaican Cult Leader Infamous For 'Human Sacrifice' Ritual Dies In Car Crash

Kevin Smith, a Jamaican cult leader whose followers allegedly killed two people in a 'human sacrifice' ritual, died in a police car crash while being taken to court. A policeman also died alongside Smith as he was taken to court to be charged.

The fatal accident occurred Monday, October 25, on the way from Montego Bay to Kingston. Smith, 39, was detained last week over alleged involvement in a 'human sacrifice' ritual that left two people dead and three more injured.

It is not clear at the moment what caused the crash. Two other policemen injured in the crash were said to be in critical condition. The cult leader is accused of overseeing congregants slashing the throat of a woman, killing another person, and stabbing at least three more during the ritual, that allegedly took place at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries during a three-day convention on October 17.

Human sacrifice 'bloodletting' ritual

Kevin Smith allegedly told his congregation that there would be a 'great flood'. He even asked his followers to gather at the church and leave their phones wrapped in tin foil at home. The attendees, dressed in white robes, were allegedly made to take part in a bloodletting ritual that involved people getting 'stabbed' and 'slashed. While followers were instructed to leave their phones at home, one follower managed to sneak their device inside and used it to call the cops after witnessing the horrifying bloodshed.

Police stormed the building and took 41 people of the congregation under arrest. The encounter involving gunfire left one person dead. Three people who were injured during the ritual were rushed to the hospital. According to Daily Mail, the woman, who had her throat slashed was identified as Tanecka Gardner.

This information, however, was not confirmed by the local police. A source close to the investigation told The Sun that a man was ordered to "strip naked and died, in the same way, to get the 'impure' blood out of his body." "The ritual was said to have been overseen by Smith and an off-duty policewoman, who was a follower, the source added. Police reported that more naked men and even animals were in line for the ritual when they arrived at the scene.

The cult leader announced the human sacrifice ritual on Facebook

"The Ark is loading now! Leave immediately dressed in white. I am His Excellency Dr Kevin O Smith D.Min, Crown Bishop and End Time Nabi . . . Conqueror Lion of the Tribe of the Judah King of Kings and Lord of Lord Yesus Christos, the One True and living God, " Smith posted on Facebook prior to the ritual on Sunday, October 17. He even told his followers he was leading them on a 'Noah's Ark' journey to salvation.

Local media reported that the cult leader embezzled his congregation out of up to Â£7,000 ($9,663) a week, which he used to buy designer clothes and jewelry, a Â£5000,000 hillside mansion with a private swimming bool, and a new BMW X6. Not only this, his followers even raised more than Â£22,000 to cover his legal fees after his arrest last week.