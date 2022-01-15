Who Killed Junior Siavii? Ex NFL Player Accused of Drug Trafficking Found Dead in Jail Cell

Seattle Seahawks' former defensive tackle, Saousoalii 'Junior' Siavii was found dead in a Kansas prison on Thursday, January 13. According to court records, he was awaiting trial on federal gun and drug trafficking charges. A spokesperson for the US Bureau of Prison told the Kansas City Star that the 43-year-old former NFL star was found unresponsive in the US Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

No details surrounding Siavii's death were available at the moment. According to the outlet, no prison staff or other inmates faced any injuries and 'at no time was the public in danger.' Siavii was recently transferred to the medium-security prison in Leavenworth on December 17.

Siavii was arrested driving a stolen vehicle in the Kansas City suburb of Independence in 2019. He was found in the possession of a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Saousoalii 'Junior' Siavii had multiple run-ins with the law enforcement

According to the New York Post, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound Siavii was tased twice during an altercation with the police while being arrested. He was finally restrained when an officer put him in a choke-hold until he went unconscious.

Siavii was inducted with accusations of being part of a meth drug trafficking ring in western Missouri, along with eight others. This was not Siavii's first encounter with law enforcement. He was arrested twice before for possession of illegal drugs and loaded firearms.

Saousoalii 'Junior' Siavii's NFL career

A native of American Samoa, Siavii was drafted 36th overall 2004 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of the University of Oregon. After being cut from the team in 2006, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 and played for them until 2010. He was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks the next year before being injured and released the same year.