Who Killed Hannah? Singer Chris Daughtry's 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead at Home

Singer Chris Daughtry canceled his upcoming tour after his stepdaughter, Hannah was found dead in her Tennessee home on Friday, November 12, a report by PEOPLE said. The 41-year-old singer, who was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, flew back home to Nashville after learning about the tragedy. Hannah was Chris' wife Deanna's daughter from a previous relationship.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," a spokesperson for the singer told PEOPLE on Friday. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing," the statement further added.

Chris Daughtry's tour kicked off on November 3 with a stop at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before traveling to Providence, Rhode Island, Portland, Maine, Niagara Falls, New York, and Syracuse, New York. He was due to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night.

Hannah was found dead at her Nashville home

According to PEOPLE, 25-year-old Hannah was found dead by Nashville Police Department at her Nashville home on Friday. Hannah has a 23-year-old brother, Griffin. Chris married his wife, Deanna in 2000 when Hannah and Griffin [Deanna's kids from a previous relationship] were kids. The couple also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10. No further details about the circumstances surrounding Hannah's death were available at the moment.

'Chris Daughtry was terrified of going on tours after the pandemic'

Chris Daughtry told Yahoo earlier this year he was 'terrified' of going on tour again after spending so much time at home during the global pandemic. He noted that the lockdown gave him a "brand new perspective on all that my wife has to deal with every single day." "And now I'm terrified to leave again because I don't want her to be stuck with it." Chris also added that "the time at home to cultivate these relationships with my kids and my wife" has been "extremely rewarding."