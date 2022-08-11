Who Killed Gord Lewis? Canadian Punk Rock Guitarist and Co-Founder of Teenage Head Murdered by His Son

Canadian punk rock guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario, home on Sunday after he was allegedly murdered by his son Jonathan Lewis, 41. Police arrested his son on Monday and have slapped murder charges on him. According to the police, they are not looking for any other suspects as they believe Jonathan is the one who murdered Gord Lewis.

Police discovered the body of Gord Lewis, the co-founding member of the punk rock band Teenage Head over the weekend while investigating an "isolated" incident, according to the Hamilton Spectator. Further investigations led them to suspect Jonathan Lewis as the murderer.

Son Kills Father

Police, on Monday, arrested Jonathan Lewis and charged him with second-degree murder. Police are not looking for any further suspects, Hamilton Detective Sara Beck stated during a news conference on Monday. Beck said Gord Lewis sustained "injuries consistent with foul play."

"We are continuing to seek out witnesses and reviewing video in the area," she added.

Gord Lewis' body was discovered by police in the most unusual style. Police said that they believe Gord Lewis had been dead for at least two or three days before his body was discovered because they were originally unable to identify Gord due to the "level of decomposition"

According to Beck, police were called to Gord's apartment in Hamilton after it was reported that several emails containing details on a dead person had been forwarded to various media outlets.

According to CBC Hamilton, the outlet received a series of emails sent by Jonathon Lewis on Sunday informing the news channel that his father had died.

Although "a positive identification has not been made of the deceased due to the level of decomposition," police said they know the identity of the deceased and are almost sure that it is Gord Lewis.

Beck said that Jonathan was arrested soon after police arrived at the apartment complex, noting that although he resided there, Gord actually owned the property. However, police will carry out an autopsy for a "positive confirmation" due to the "level of decomposition," Beck said.

Investigation Launched

It is still unclear what was Jonathan Lewis' motive behind his father murder, as police continue to question him. Beck said the incident was 'isolated' and police are not looking for additional suspects, reports the Hamilton Spectator.

On Monday, Teenage Head confirmed Gord's death and wrote a moving Instagram post as his bandmates paid respects. "We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis," the band's surviving members Steve Marshall, drummer Gene Champagne, and Dave Desroches wrote.

"Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

The punk rock group Teenage Head was co-founded by Lewis, drummer Frankie Venom, and singer Dave Desroches in 1975. The band played all throughout the nation before becoming an international sensation. The most well-known songs from Teenage Head are "Let's Shake" and "Some Kinda Fun."

Gord Lewis is not the band's first member to die. Venom passed away in 2008 after losing his battle with throat cancer.