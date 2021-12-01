Who Killed Big Wan? Rising Wisconsin Rapper, 19, Shot Dead in Bedroom

A rising Wisconsin rapping talent, 19-year-old Big Wan was shot dead in his bedroom on Friday, November 26, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The police are investigating the rapper's death as a homicide. Dawan Turner, otherwise known as Big Wan was shot in an upstairs bedroom in his home on the 3800 block of North 13th Street around 9.05 am on Friday.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, family friend Hilda Alayeto notified that the rapper was staying in the house with his mother and grandmother. Milwaukee County medical examiner noted that Big Wan died at the scene. Police are now looking for information on a suspected shooter. At this moment no suspect has been identified.

According to Pitchfork's profile on Big Wan earlier this year in March, he was responsible for some of the most fun rap in the city of Milwaukee. Pitchfork also described him as an expletive talker. "Big Wan is the city's finest (expletive) talker."

'Giant teddy bear'

Big Wan's manager, Will Norton described him as very modest, attentive, humble and someone who was only concerned about making music. "He was just focused on really making it," Norton said. Family members and friends also remembered the rapper as a charming young man. "He wanted to make people laugh and smile," said Hilda Alayeto. She added that Dawan was lovely and the 'kind of kid who always gave you a hug and checked to see if you're okay.' She described him as a giant teddy bear.

Posthumous album release

According to Alayeto, Dawan Turner aka Big Wan recorded his first hip-hop tracks when he was 11 or 12. He was initially mentored by local rapper Wonderbread Rie. Big Wan's breakout track, 'Fast lane Lifestyle' came out in 2019. The music video for the song has over 400,000 views on YouTube. 'Fast Lane Lifestyle' was featured in Big Wan's debut mixtape, 'Dog Slayers' that came out in 2019. 'Dog slayers 2' came out last year. The rapper's manager Will Norton informed that 'Dog Slayers 3' will be released posthumously on January 24, on what would have been the rapper's 24th birthday, as planned.