Who Killed ARoy? Chicago Rapper Shot Dead in Disturbing Facebook live on Camera [Video]

Rapper ARoy was murdered on camera during a Facebook live on Monday, December 13. The now-viral video of the rapper's death showed him being shot after a violent altercation with the suspect in Chicago's O'Block. ARoy was said to be rapper Lil Durk's close aide.

In the Facebook live video of the horrifying incident, the rapper was seen punching a man and saying, "You're a grown-ass man. I'll f**k you up!" The man appeared to have laid on the ground after receiving the beating as ARoy walked away. However, in the next moment, the man, who was beaten by the rapper, got up, pulled out a revolver, and fired several shots at the rapper, who suffered gunshot wounds to his torso.

According to Chicago Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of S. King Drive at around 1.50 pm on Monday. The 26-year-old rapper was reportedly rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition but was declared brought dead. The disturbing video has now gone viral on social media.

Who was ARoy?

James Johnson, who went by the name, ARoy, was a Chicago-based rapper. He was a member of the hip-hop group The Mistakes and was also a part of Lil Durk's Chicago rap collective, Only The Family, founded in 2010. He lived in Chicago's O Block. The area is notorious for gang violence.

ARoy is not the only rapper to have been shot and killed from Lil Durk's Only The Family group. The rapper's brother, Dontay Banks Jr, who was also a part of the group, was fatally shot outside a nightclub recently. Another member of the group, rapper King Von was shot dead outside Atlanta's Monaco Hookah Lodge in 2020.

The homicide squad of Chicago police is investigating the incident. The identity of the suspect in the video is not clear at the moment. He reportedly fled the scene after the shooting and is yet to be arrested.