Who Is Khazar Momeni? Nima Momeni Grilled Cash App Founder Bob Lee Over Relationship With His Married Sister Before Stabbing Him in the Heart With Kitchen Knife

Tech executive Nima Momeni stabbed Bob Lee in the heart after threatening to "come down hard on him" and questioning him on his relationship with his married sister, with whom the founder of Cash App had been exchanging intimate text messages, new court documents released on Friday allege.

This comes as Lee's ex-wife said that Momeni's sister, Khazar Momeni, may have crossed paths with the family in the past. Momeni was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with killing Lee on April 4 in San Francisco at around 2.35 am after spending around two hours with him in his married sister Khazar's apartment, court documents reveal.

Inappropriate Relationship

According to police, Momeni and the dead tech entrepreneur spoke on the phone about his sister, Khazar, who was married to a well-known plastic surgeon, before Lee was fatally stabbed in the early hours of April 4 in San Francisco.

Police were told by an unnamed witness that Nima grilled Lee about Khazar, asking if she was "doing drugs or anything inappropriate." Momeni also had a drink with his sister and one of Lee's friends earlier that day.

Lee, 43, reportedly, assured Momeni that nothing out of bounds had happened.

The relationship between Lee and Khazar, who was not identified in the court filings, was not further revealed by the police.

The witness informed the police that they were unsure whether Lee and Khazar were in an "intimate relationship."

Lee had recently moved from California to Florida with his father at the time of his murder. He was estranged from his wife, with whom he shared two young kids.

Lee was seen entering Khazar's apartment complex at 12.39 am. Nima was inside already.

Nima offered to drive Lee to his hotel, so they left the apartment complex at 2 am in the morning and climbed into his BMW.

The charging documents claim that on that fatal night, Nima took Lee to a "dark and secluded area" of San Francisco and used a kitchen knife to stab him through the heart. According to authorities, Khazar brought the knife with him from his home, proving that the murder was "planned and deliberate."

Mystery Deepens With Twist

He and Khazar both lived in the upscale San Francisco enclave of Mill Valley, before Lee relocated to Miami in October of last year.

According to the records, Khazar texted Lee around the time of Lee's murder to see how he was doing.

"Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," she wrote.

"And thank you for being such a class man handling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks."

Khazar and her husband were spotted at court on Friday for the arraignment of her brother. During his brief court appearance in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday morning, Momeni made a heart gesture in the direction of Khazar, according to KTVU.

Khazar and her husband, Dr. Dino Elyassnia, made the sign back. The couple, both dressed in black and white, appeared calm.

Khazar and her plastic surgeon husband are now shrouded in suspicion after news broke that the police carried out a search warrant at Millennium Tower, the opulent high-rise where they own a $2 million apartment.

In an interview with KTVU on Friday, Lee's estranged wife Krista claimed that Momeni's name sounded familiar and that she may have previously met Khazar.

On Thursday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that the two individuals knew each other, but he did not go into any detail.

Krista Lee said she didn't understand why Momeni, the CEO of the IT infrastructure firm Extend IT, would have targeted Lee, who had just moved to Miami.

According to reports, the father of two wandered around and begged for help before collapsing at 403 Main St., close to the Bay Bridge and only 16 minutes from Khazar Momeni's apartment.

Momeni did not enter a plea and is scheduled to return to court on April 25, according to the San Francisco Standard. Attorney Paula Canny, whose brother Robert filled in for her during Friday's sessions, is representing him.