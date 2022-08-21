Who is Kathryn Mayorga? Model Accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of Rape Appeals Against Dismissal of £54Million Case

The woman who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape has appealed against the dismissal of the Â£54million case. The case is set to be first heard on Tuesday by a mediator in a one-hour phone hearing.

Kathryn Mayorga alleges that Ronaldo raped her in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room. Although, at that time, she had accepted Â£275,000 in a hush-hush agreement.

Later, Mayorga reignited the case as her legal team claimed that she signed the deal under duress.

Ronaldo has always denied any wrongdoing and maintains his relations with Ms Mayorga were consensual. A criminal probe was opened but in 2019 a District Attorney announced he would not face prosecution, according to The Sun.

