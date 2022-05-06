Who is Karine Jean-Pierre? First Black Woman and LGBTQ to Replace Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary

President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre, the first black woman and an openly LGBTQ person as the next White House press secretary. Pierre will succeed Jen Psaki in mid-May, 2022.

The LGBTQ community has welcomed the move, with congratulatory messages pouring in on social media. At the same time, a segment of social media followers has criticized the Democrats for nominating Jean-Pierre, stating that the position should be given to a person per his or her qualifications and not as a favor to a person of color or creed.

Political Move?

The social media chatter also points toward the decision as a "well calculated move" on President Joe Biden's part to garner support from the LGBTQ community. It is being said that former U.S. President, Donald Trump is already popular with LGBTQ groups and Biden's move will not just add to his popularity in the community but will also help him in the next Presidential elections.

Pierre, 44, was working as the principal deputy press secretary and has earned accolades for her exemplary work by Biden on several occasions.

According to a report published by The Guardian, Pierre was Kamala Harris's chief of staff during the vice-president's presidential campaign in 2020. Also, she was an important part of Barack Obama's campaigns in 2008 and 2012. In addition, Pierre is also an adviser and spokesperson for MoveOn.org, a progressive Pac.

Expressing his joy over the decision of appointing Pierre as the new press secretary at White House, a twitter user wrote, "I am sure Republican / GOP bigots will love Karine Jean-Pierre #Biden @PressSec#LGBT A well-qualified black woman who belongs to the #LGBTQ community. Welcome Karine !"

"Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki, becoming first Black woman and openly gay White House press secretary. Another 'free pass' Black who get a 'free pass' for being LGBT too. Dems always like to stress the 'free pass' points on their appointees," wrote another user.

"Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Psaki, becoming first Black woman, openly gay WH press secretary - Seems Biden is once again picking based on gender, race, sexual orientation and NOT qualifications or experience - And Biden makes sure race and sexual orientation are highlighted," read a yet another tweet.