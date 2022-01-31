Who is Justin C Julian? Georgia Elementary School Staffer Hides Camera in Bathroom to Snoop on Students

A Georgia elementary school staff member was accused of hiding a camera inside a students' bathroom. Justin C Julian was arrested on charges of three counts of felony eavesdropping surveillance and one count of first-degree child cruelty on January 30. He is being held at the Cobb County Jail on a $15000 bond.

According to documents filed at the Magistrate Court of Cobb County state, Justin C Julian, a staffer at Blackwell Elementary School in Cobb County, was accused of placing a camera in the students' bathroom and watching two 10-year-old students and one 8-year-old student use a urinal.

One of the boys after learning of the camera felt 'distraught' and immediately informed the school authorities of the same. It is not clear in what capacity Julian was posted at the school, who is no longer welcome on the premises.

'The allegations are abhorrent and totally unacceptable'

A Cobb County School District spokesperson released a statement on the incident and stressed that the school district is fully cooperating with the police in the investigation. "The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct," the statement added.

The Blackwell Elementary School also sent a letter to the parents addressing the parents and noted that the staff member in question was 'no longer allowed in our school building.' "Due to the nature of the allegations and the ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot divulge any more information," the letter further added.

The identities of the students involved are not clear at the moment. More details in the case are expected to surface following the investigation. It is not clear at the moment if Julian has hired an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"We ask the community to continue to join us to make sure our schools are safe by reporting any safety concerns to the District's Tipline via call, text, or email," Cobb County School District added in their statement.