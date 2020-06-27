A 21-year-old woman has been arrested by the police in Mitchell, South Dakota after she admitted to killing her friend's five-year-old son by stomping his abdomen after kicking him five times in the stomach.
The woman who as per police records goes by the name of Julia Lee Carter was staying in the same house as the victim identified as Mateo Tuberquia.
As per the details released by the police, Julia Lee Carter reached out to the police emergency informing that she was rushing an unresponsive child to a local emergency room, where all efforts to save Mateo Tuberquia's life proved unsuccessful.
Carter later in a police interview admitted that she kicked Mateo on the stomach five times, before stomping on his abdomen. The police have not revealed the details of the intention of the crime.
The results of an autopsy on the child have revealed that Mateo Tuberquia suffered severe blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
Julia Lee Carter, it has been found that lived with Mateo and his father Sergio. It is not clear what her relationship was with Sergio as Carter was not Mateo's mother.
The Mitchell Police have charged Carter with first-degree manslaughter, and abuse or cruelty to a minor.
Read Full Statement by Mitchell Police Department (via Facebook)
An online obituary for Mateo Tuberquia called the little child 'a loving boy.' The obituary further read: 'He enjoyed going for walks and playing at parks. Mateo loved fishing with his father, loved being with his sisters and dancing, and watching Scooby-Doo and Pokémon. 'His favorite superhero was Spiderman, and he enjoyed playing Spiderman on his father's PS4. Mateo was his sisters' guardian, and will continue to be their guardian.'
As per the details on the obituary page of Mitchell Republic, the funeral arrangements for the child have been made at the Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.
