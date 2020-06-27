A 21-year-old woman has been arrested by the police in Mitchell, South Dakota after she admitted to killing her friend's five-year-old son by stomping his abdomen after kicking him five times in the stomach.

The woman who as per police records goes by the name of Julia Lee Carter was staying in the same house as the victim identified as Mateo Tuberquia.

As per the details released by the police, Julia Lee Carter reached out to the police emergency informing that she was rushing an unresponsive child to a local emergency room, where all efforts to save Mateo Tuberquia's life proved unsuccessful.

Carter later in a police interview admitted that she kicked Mateo on the stomach five times, before stomping on his abdomen. The police have not revealed the details of the intention of the crime.

The results of an autopsy on the child have revealed that Mateo Tuberquia suffered severe blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Julia Lee Carter, it has been found that lived with Mateo and his father Sergio. It is not clear what her relationship was with Sergio as Carter was not Mateo's mother.

The Mitchell Police have charged Carter with first-degree manslaughter, and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Read Full Statement by Mitchell Police Department (via Facebook)

Death Investigation On Monday, 06-22-2020 at approx. 8:00 a.m., the Mitchell Department of Public Safety received a 911 call from a female subject who stated that she was going to the emergency room at Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell with a 5-year-old boy who was not breathing. The 5-year-old child was brought to the Queen of Peace Hospital Emergency Room where advanced life saving measures were initiated. The child was declared as being deceased at the hospital. An autopsy that was performed on 06-23-2020, indicated that the child died as a result of significant blunt force trauma to the abdomen, and the death was ruled a homicide. Carter allegedly told police that she kicked the 5-year-old approx. 5 times in the stomach and stomped on his abdomen. She also allegedly said that she knew that she injured the child. Carter and the child lived at the same residence. As a result of this investigation, 21-year-old Mitchell resident Julia Lee Carter, date of birth 09-02-1998, was arrested for First Degree Manslaughter, in violation of S.D.C.L. 22-16-15 and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor in violation of S.D.C.L. 26-10-1. This is an ongoing investigation.

An online obituary for Mateo Tuberquia called the little child 'a loving boy.' The obituary further read: 'He enjoyed going for walks and playing at parks. Mateo loved fishing with his father, loved being with his sisters and dancing, and watching Scooby-Doo and Pokémon. 'His favorite superhero was Spiderman, and he enjoyed playing Spiderman on his father's PS4. Mateo was his sisters' guardian, and will continue to be their guardian.'

As per the details on the obituary page of Mitchell Republic, the funeral arrangements for the child have been made at the Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.

