Who is Juanita Broaddrick? Twitter Bans Account of Bill Clinton Rape Accuser Over Misleading Claims

Twitter has suspended the account of Juanita Broaddrick, an ex-nursing administrator who had accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her, over her misleading claims related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The micro-blogging site had emailed Broaddrick stating that her one tweet wrongly suggested that COVID-19 vaccines could alter DNA.

Twitter in its statement stressed that Broaddrick's tweet questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and suggested that vaccine giant pharmaceutical firms can alter DNA.

The company blocked her account stating that she violated the company's policy on encouraging and spreading misleading COVID-19 related information, which is harmful.

Braddrick Claimed COVID-19 Vaccines Alter DNA

On Saturday, Broaddrick tweeted, "When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don't work and alter DNA."

Twiter advised Broaddrick to delete the tweet if she wants her account to be restored.

"We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people's health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information," the company said.

After sharing a screenshot of Broaddrick's suspended page, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had her personal Twitter account permanently banned for "repeated violations" of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, called Twitter "stupid."

"The biggest killer of freedom of speech," she tweeted via her unsuspended congressional account.

"No wonder hardly anyone raises their hand at my town halls when I ask how many people have a Twitter account. People who think this platform is an important need to get a life. What a waste."

When Did Braddrick Accuse Clinton of Raping Her?

In 1999, Braddrick had accused Clinton of raping her. She had alleged that Clinton had raped her in a hotel room in 1978 when he was the attorney general of Arkansas.

But Clinton had denied the allegations in 1999. "Any allegation that the president assaulted Mrs. Broaddrick more than 20 years ago is absolutely false. Beyond that, we're not going to comment," said David Kendall, Clinton's attorney, in February.

Clinton had maintained that he had nothing to say over the matter except the denial by Kendall.

Broaddrick had served as a nursing home operator and was also a volunteer in Clinton's first gubernatorial campaign in Arkansas in 1978.