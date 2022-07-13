Who is John Kevin Woodward? Readytech CEO Arrested for Murdering Techie Laurie Houts 30 Years After Crime

John Kevin Woodward, 58, the president and CEO of Readytech, was charged with murder of Laurie Houts, a computer engineer, 30 years after the crime took place.

Woodward was taken into custody at New York's JFK airport on Saturday after he arrived from Amsterdam.

This is a clear case of jealousy as having developed romantic feelings for his roommate who was Hout's boyfriend, Kevin strangled her with a rope in her car in Mountain View, CA, in September 1992.

The cops had arrested Woodward on suspicion but despite getting the proof of Woodward's fingerprints on the outside of Houts' car, the investigators were unable to prove his presence inside the car in 1992.

Advancements in Forensic Science Led to the Required Evidence

Woodward was tried twice but in both trials the result was a hung jury because of insufficient evidence. This killer availed this chance and left US to relocate himself to Netherlands, the country of his current residence.

The social media is abuzz with reactions as some of the followers have appreciated the Santa Clara County Office of the District Attorney and Mountain View Police Department for their fortified efforts.

A report published by CNN stated that last year, the Santa Clara County crime lab and the Mountain View Police Department used new developments in forensic science to link Woodward to the rope around Houts' neck. The report also quoted Sgt David Fisher who said, "The biggest hurdle ... was being able to find new evidence," Mountain View. Since then, these advancements have really given the district attorney the ability to file charges here."

"Tick, tock, # Cassie just a matter of time before your past catches up... Enjoy the agony... Who wants to go magnet fishn??? In 1992, Laurie Houts was found strangled in her car. Her boyfriend's roommate â€” now a tech CEO â€” was just arrested for her murder," read a tweet.

A Twitter user shared his feelings and wrote, "Thanks to updates in DNA technology, police were able to connect Woodward to the rope used in the crime w/ additional evidence." 1992: Laurie Houts found strangled in her car. Her boyfriend's roommate â€” now a tech CEO â€” was just arrested for her murder."

Another user tweeted, "@readytechJohn Kevin Woodward, 58, the president and CEO of Readytech, was arrested last Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He can run, but he can't hide.