Who is Jeffrey Potter? Kim Potter's Husband is an Ex-Cop Skilled in 'Weapons Handling'

Daunte Wright lost his life as he was shot by policewoman Kim Potter in broad daylight after she mistook her gun for a taser, as she pulled him over at a traffic stop in Minneapolis.

After pulling the trigger, Potter is heard saying ''taser taser" and ends with ''Oh holy s**t, I shot him,'' thinking she pulled out her taser, but the damage was done. She is now in custody and awaits her first court appearance.

Kim Potter, who was in the police force for 26 years, failed to differentiate between a loaded gun and a taser and violent protests erupted across America demanding justice for the 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

However, it is now revealed that Kim Potter's husband Jeffrey Potter is also an ex-cop and is skilled with weapons handling with an array of extensive experience. Jeff has been in law enforcement for over 30 years and also worked in the corporate security investigations.

Jeff has proactively investigated medical fraud, identity fraud and threat assessment in vast sectors such as healthcare, industries and government.

The now retired police officer was also an active shooting instructor, and skilled in weapons handling, along with Glock and M4 armorer and range master and also provided field training (FTO). He also holds an Associate's Degree focused in law enforcement and was a professional of high caliber.

Before joining the police force, Jeff completed his Associate's Degree in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering and moved to Minneapolis from Minnesota in the 80s and served as a police officer 1990 to 2017 in Fridley, Anoka County.

Jeff also played an important role in obtaining a warrant and searched the home of Robert Nicholas Trapp, who was later found guilty of a second-degree controlled-substance crime and was sentenced to fiver years in prison by the court.

Trapp later filed an appeal challenging the courts decision on his sentencing but his appeal was denied by the court. Kim and Jeff Potter have two sons born in 1998 and 2001 respectively and the family has spent more than three decades living in Minneapolis.