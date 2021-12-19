Who is Jean Jacque The C**k? Former Republican Official is Now a Porn Star

A former top official of the Connecticut Republican Party has descended into the world of porn. Patrice Thibodeau, who served as digital director of the state GOP from January 2018 to December 2019 is now working as a male pornstar in Florida. The 33-year-old former Republican official's new gig was noticed after he asked his followers on his once-dormant Twitter account to check his new video on PornHub in late November.

Patrice goes by the name Jean Jacque The C**k on Twitter. His Twitter account is now filled with raunchy videos of him showing off his body and masturbating. His PornHub account, on the other hand, already has 25 videos. Most of which were uploaded on Wednesday, December 15.

"It's liberating," Patrice said when asked why did he move to pron from politics, according to the New York Post. Patrice also had a run-in with the law after moving to Florida as he was arrested on November 28 for allegedly vandalizing a car in Boca Raton. He was charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to public records.

Trump supporter

Patrice was associated with right-wing political watchdog Project Veritas, where he worked for nine months as a video editor. He also happened to be a Donald Trump supporter who posted videos praising the former President.

Talking about his former career, Patrice noted in a December 8 video that his former employers/colleagues hate him. "They don't want to talk to me. I am in Florida doing porn," he said. He further joked that his 'junk gets more [retweets] than people he used to work with.' Patrice's former Veritas boss James O'Keefe refused to comment on his new charade.

Patrice's Republican career profile can still be accessed on GOPJobs. Connecticut Republican party's new chairman Ben Proto told The Post that Patrice won't be returning to the party. "Patrice Thibodeau was an employee of this organization whose employment ended over two years ago. Since 2019, the State Party has undergone significant organizational changes," he said.