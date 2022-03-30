Who is Jay Bowman? Ohio High School Teacher Fired For Distributing Gay-Pride Bracelets to Students

Having been fired by the Local School District authorities for distributing rainbow-coloured Gay-pride bracelets to the students, Jay Bowman, a gay substitute teacher, has taken to social media for venting his resentment.

As per a report carried in The Sacramento Bee, Jay Bowman who had taught within the Huntington Local School District since the 1990s said he is "heartbroken" over the district dismissing him from future substitute teaching opportunities. "My soul is crushed," the long-time teacher said.

He also expressed his helplessness over losing his "livelihood" which is his right as a citizen of the US.

When the world is gradually opening up to the LGBT rights and the communities are garnering support from various quarters, this incident has created an uproar on social media platforms.

Bowman Garners Support

A demonstration was held on Monday, March 28, at Huntington Local High School, which WSYX reported "stirred up controversy on both sides." In addition, a TikTok video shared on Monday shows students wearing Pride clothing and distributing posters and stickers supporting members of the LGBTQ community as reported in Yahoo! News.

Bowman, in his post shared on Facebook on March 24 stated, "When approached by students who expressed a certain point of view, I happily slid the band off my arm, offered it (to) the student and explained that First Capital Pride offered support groups for teens who may be struggling, are suicidal, are ostracized and need support,"

The First Capital Pride Coalition, based out of Chillicothe, Ohio, supports the LGBTQ community by offering community events focusing on inclusion.

However, Huntington Local School District Superintendent Pete Ruby in a statement issued said the substitute "violated board policies by speaking to students about political and religious topics, as well as distributing bracelets."

"As a result of his violation of board policies, the district decided his services as a substitute would no longer be utilized," Ruby stated.

A twitter user supported the teacher stating, "Authoritarian oppression in Ohio on full display. This is a sad result of bad lawmakers and a seriously dangerous direction."

Another user wrote, "Teach the Truth Gay Ohio Teacher Fired After Explaining Pride Bracelet to Students."

If a kid has questions, if a kid wants honesty, I don't think I should be forbidden from providing that," wrote another supporter.

AMEN! THANK GOD HE WAS FIRED!" expressed a twitter user.