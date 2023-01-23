The 23-year-old daughter of Congresswoman Katherine Clark was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer.

Riley Dowell, who goes by the name Jared, had an altercation with the police officer after she allegedly spray painted anti-cop messages, "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB" (All Cops Are B*******), on the Boston Common bandstand during a protest on Saturday night.

The police said they were surrounded by about 20 protesters, when Dowell was being arrested, who yelled profanities and disrupted traffic. An officer was also hit in the face and sustained injuries; he could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Dowell was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, damage of property by graffiti/tagging and destruction or injury of personal property.

Clark Tweets Daughter's Arrest

Katherine Clark, the second-ranking House Democrat, acknowledged Dowell's arrest in a tweet and said that she loves her. "Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process."

In a 2021 floor speech ahead of voting in favour of the Equality Act, Clark had said she had a child who was "nonbinary". The lawmaker has received backlash on the internet for her poor parenting. "Should have raised her better and to respect and protect people's livelihoods and property. Sad. None the less take care of family through these trying times. All you can do," tweeted one user. Andy Ngo tweeted "You should rethink what radical ideologies you've nurtured around your children that allowed at least one to become an alleged violent extremist. Judging by your past tweets, you have embraced trans radicalism."

And some have showed Clark with love and support. "From one mother to another, wishing all you all the best. My daughter and I continue to learn from each other. Grateful for all of it," tweeted Judy Stahl.

Designated Male at Birth

Riley Dowell was born a male and was recognized by the Boston police as using her birth name Jared Dowell.

She got support from her mother, Katherine Clark, who has spoken publicly about the fears amid bigotry targeting transgender people. Dowell is said to have transitioned several times.