Who is Jared Birchall? Very Little is Known About Elon Musk's All Powerful, Secretive Money Man

Jared Birchall, 48, has lived up to his reputation of being the financial manager and a close confidant of Elon Musk, the richest man in the World. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call him the most powerful man in Musk's business empire.

However, a large number of social media followers are speculating over the multifaceted role that Birchall is playing in Musk's businesses. It is also being said that Birchall is the man behind Musk's move of buying Twitter, the microblogging site. Some followers even feel that Birchall is not just the financial manager but also has big stakes in Musk's businesses.

Jared Birchall, at the Helm of Affairs in Elon Musk's Businesses

Born in 1974, Birchall quit working for Morgan Stanley in 2016 and was hired by Musk.

There is no clarity over Birchall's salary which further points towards his position in Musk's businesses. Also, his affluent lifestyle including his five-bedroom mansion in Destiny Hill suburb, west of Austin leaves a lot of to answer.

In addition to being the CEO of Neuralink, Birchall is the director at Boring Company, a board member at Musk Foundation and is also on the advisory board of Dogecoin foundation that came alive after six years in 2022.

In 2021, Birchall was registered as the manager of 'Excession', Musk's family office. Recently, Birchall was listed as the manager of Tesla's new factory being constructed under Horse Ranch LLC across Colorado river.

Social media speculations have also pointed towards Musk's stakes in Dogecoin Foundation based on Birchall's involvement in the relaunch of the company.

Despite having denied any direct link with the Dogecoin Foundation, Musk has promoted the use of the cryptocurrency.

As reported by BusinessToday.in, Elon Musk had recently suggested that Dogecoin should be considered as a payment option to improve Twitter, the microblogging site.

