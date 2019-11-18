There is a new couple on the block. Reality TV star Bristol Palin (29) took to Instagram to reveal the 'new love' in her life - Janson Moore. This is Bristol's first official relationship after her divorce from former husband Dakota Meyer.

Captioned with a heart-eyed emoji, the former 'Teen Mom OG' star posted her picture with Moore, taken during the Texas A&M football game. Giving her stamp of approval to their relationship, Bristol's mom and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin commented, "Okeyyyyy!" along with a football emoji, on her post.

Terming Bristol as a good and perfect gift from above, an equally excited Moore shared the same picture and captioned it with a bible verse James 1:17, which reads: "Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning."

Football and faith

According to his LinkedIn profile, Moore is a Medical Device Sales Representative. A former quarterback for the Texas A&M football team, Moore lives in Austin and describes himself as 'Follower of the living Christ'. The 24-year old was born in Tyler, Texas. Son of Lisa Moore and Tommy Moore, Janson mentions himself as a Dog Dad and also runs another Instagram handle under the name Remington.gsp. He has 4,860 Instagram followers so far

According to Moore's bio on Texas A&M University website, he was coached by Dickey Meeks at Henderson High School in Henderson Texas. In 2013 Moore received Academic All-State and All-Rusk County. The 5'11" lad had 2,750 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns in 2013. He helped lead his team to a state championship in 2010, and the state semi-finals in 2011 and 2013. Along with football Moore also played soccer and ran track.

A mother of three kids, Bristol ended her two-year marriage with Dakota Meyer in 2018. She has two kids, Sailor Grace Meyer (3) and Atlee Bay Meyer (2), with Meyer. Bristol also has a son, Tripp, 10, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston with whom she finally broke up in 2010 after going through several 'on-again- off again' relationship status.

Not new to relationship controversies, Bristol's marriage to Meyer was nothing short of a drama. In 2015, the duo had called off their marriage just two days before it was to be held in Kentucky only to marry each other in a secret ceremony in June 2016. The two separated again in February 2018 and filed for divorce.

Earlier in April this year, Bristol had revealed on Instagram that she was quitting Teen Mom OG. She wrote: "Teen mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. $ doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction".